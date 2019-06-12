A Sunderland software business has been praised by outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May for its continued investment in the North East.

Sunderland Software Centre-based Saggezza plans to invest a further £1million into its UK operations over the next year after a string of major contract wins.

Sunderland Software Centre

The U.S. company has already recruited ten highly-skilled employees this year and hopes to recruit a further 70 over the next 12 months, tripling its headcount.

Saggezza was one of a number of firms unveiling investment plans as part of London Tech week, including a £1billion investment by VMware over the next five years; a £12million investment by Mastek in a new digital skills programme for graduates; and a £150 million investment in a new data centre by Markley Group which will create 200 jobs.

Mrs May praised the firms for their investment plans: “British tech is thriving and it is fantastic that tech companies around the world are backing Britain today, with news of further investment totaling £1.2billion,” she said.

Martin Williams, UK managing director of Saggezza, said: “The UK is home to some of the world’s most innovative and fastest-growing tech businesses, and for Saggezza to be named among them, is testament to the fantastic work put in by everyone at the company over the last few years.

“As a company, we’ve grown rapidly over the last 12 months, securing a number of new clients and continuing to grow our headcount.

“However, over the next year, we plan to really capitalise on this by tripling our headcount and continuing to expand our service offering. It’s a really exciting time for our staff and everyone involved with the company.”

Saggezza is actively recruiting for a whole host of roles in the North East including java developers, technical recruiters, software consultants, software testers, analysts, GMC developers and Net C# developers.

As well as its growth in the UK, the firm has also recently expanded its footprint in the US, with the acquisition of Omni, an employee-owned technology consulting company headquartered in Milwaukee, primarily servicing clients in Wisconsin and Iowa.

Omni’s consulting team is comprised of experts in IT strategy, business process management, business intelligence and software development.