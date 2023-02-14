News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pretty Woman at the Sunderland Empire: Musical to make city debut in summer 2023

Pretty Woman: The Musical has announced it’s heading out on a UK & Ireland tour – and will be making its Sunderland Empire debut.

By Katy Wheeler
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 2:00pm

Based on the hit 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the musical will be playing on Wearside from May 28 – June 8, 2024, with casting and further venues to be announced soon.

The West End production continues to play at the Savoy Theatre where it is currently booking until 11 June 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton. It is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Pretty Woman: The musical. Photo by Marc Brenner
Most Popular

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time.

The show had its world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews, and a US Tour of the show opened in October 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s one in a number of big shows heading to the High Street West theatre, which this year’s highlights including a mammoth run of The Lion King and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Ticket details for Pretty Woman: The Musical at Sunderland Empire will be announced soon.

The musical is heading to Sunderland in May 2024
Read More
Review of The Bodyguard as it gets Sunderland Empire crowds dancing
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
West End Production. Photo by Marc Brenner
Ireland