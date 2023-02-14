Based on the hit 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the musical will be playing on Wearside from May 28 – June 8, 2024, with casting and further venues to be announced soon.

The West End production continues to play at the Savoy Theatre where it is currently booking until 11 June 2023.

The musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton. It is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Pretty Woman: The musical. Photo by Marc Brenner

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time.

The show had its world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews, and a US Tour of the show opened in October 2021.

It’s one in a number of big shows heading to the High Street West theatre, which this year’s highlights including a mammoth run of The Lion King and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Ticket details for Pretty Woman: The Musical at Sunderland Empire will be announced soon.

The musical is heading to Sunderland in May 2024

