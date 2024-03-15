Port of Sunderland gears up for the future with new kit to boost productivity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Submitted picture from the Port of Sunderland.

Port bosses are gearing up for the future.

The Port of Sunderland has added to new vehicles to its fleet for handling cargo, adding up to a six-figure investment.

Matthew Hunt, port director, hopes the new equipment will see faster turnaround time for ships, and improve productivity.

He said the investment is also crucial to meeting the rising demand for port services from the private sector, as well as presenting new opportunities to businesses looking to handle bulk and unitised goods at the North Sea hub.

Sven Richards, commercial manager at Port of Sunderland, said: “This is an investment in our fixed asset base to add direct operational capacity to the port’s materials handling capabilities and also those of our port users and their supply chains.

“Over recent years, the port has invested heavily in providing development sites for self-funding private sector investment and the provision of this additional materials handling capacity will further leverage the port’s position as a location of choice for such development.

“These investments follow the completion of work on the £8.2million Trinity Rail, Road & Sea Enterprise Zone, supported by the North East LEP, which will unlock 11-acres of prime developable land at the port for the next wave of its expansion in circular economy, commodity, intermodal and offshore renewable energy-based markets.”

Matthew Hunt, port director, added: “The provision of this additional operational capacity is of significant benefit both to us and our port users in terms of maximising efficiencies in their supply chains and collectively gears us up for our next phase of growth.

“Over the last few years, we have secured significant private sector investment and with even more businesses committing to the Port of Sunderland as a location of choice, it is shaping up to be a very exciting time for everyone associated with the port.”