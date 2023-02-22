The Local Heroes North East market has proved a popular pop-up in Sunniside and it returns with more traders than ever on Saturday, February 25.

People who visit the free market from 10am to 4pm, will be able to pick up food and drink from a whole host of regional independent traders.

If you don’t fancy eating your purchases al fresco, you can take them into Manors Bar and Diego’s Joint, which opened at the end of last year selling a range of ethically-sourced food and drink.

Local Heroes North East returns this weekend

In addition, DJ Jimi Dingwall will be playing tunes and donating his fee to Mind Charity.

The traders are:

::Catchi’s Kimchi

::The Brownie Bar

West Sunniside's new bar, Diego's Joint specialising in craft ale, teas and coffee.

::Pie Demand

::Mazzeh Spice

::Copper Rice Box

::Big Fat Indian Kitchen

Sunshine Co-op's Claire Wayman and Wojciech Bozyk in their High Street West shop.

::Smashin Pasties

::Diego’s Joint

::Awesome Chocolates

::Brewery Jewellery

WL Distillery bottled gin.

::Hungry Seagull Seaton

::Slackjaws Gourmet Burger Company

::Simply Cheesecake

::The Meltdown

::Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen

::Acropolis Streetfood

::Crepes Gourmet

::Deep North donuts

::Calder’s Kitchen

::Toast at the Coast

::The Northern Bistro

::WLD Distillery

::The Yolker

::Travelling Bee Company

::Geordie Bangers

::The Little Cakery

::Sunshine Cooperative

::Love Leaf Tea

::Weardale Cheese

Local Heroes pop up market has already proved popular elsewhere in the region and hosted its first Sunderland event in October.

Organised by Food & Drink North East, with the support of Sunderland City Council and Sunderland BID, the event showcases a whole host of bakers, brewers, cheesemongers and street food vendors.