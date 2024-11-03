Popular Sunderland Barbers Rebrands and Expands After Period of Growth

After years as a Sunderland Barbers, who've built a loyal customer base, Smoking Monkey is ready for a new chapter with a rebrand to Core Barbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder Rian Steel has led the shop through a period of growth, with revenue increasing by 30%, and now has plans to expand, including increasing the number of barbers and relocating to a larger space to accommodate for the high demand.

Rian, who launched Smoking Monkey Barbers in 2022, is grateful for the local support that has helped shape the business into what it is today. “It’s been an incredible journey,” Rian shared. “Our customers have been with us every step of the way, and we owe our success to them. But as we’ve grown, it’s time to take things to the next level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Rebrand?The decision to rebrand to Core Barbers came from the desire to appeal to a broader audience while still providing the same top-quality service his loyal customers expect. “Smoking Monkey has always had a unique feel to it, and people loved that. But as we’ve attracted new customers from across Sunderland, we felt it was time for a refresh.”

Core

The new name, Core Barbers, reflects Rian and his team values of providing a simple, clean and quality service. “We’re still the same people, offering the same great service to the same great customers, but we’re sharpening our focus. Core Barbers represents our commitment to being the best we can be, for every customer who walks through the door.”

Alongside the rebrand, Rian is excited to expand the business. With a growing clientele, Core Barbers plans to double the number of barbers to meet demand and reduce waiting times. “We want to make sure every client gets the attention they deserve, without having to wait too long. Expanding our team means we can serve more people, without compromising on quality.”

To accommodate the larger team, Rian is also considering a bigger space at his current location at the North East Business Innovation Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re ready for a space that reflects where we’re headed. The new shop will be more spacious and upscale but will still feel like home to our regulars.”For Rian, the future of Core Barbers is bright. “We’ve come so far, and this rebrand is just the start. I’m excited to see what’s next – for the shop and our customers.