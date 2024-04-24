Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A North East fashion success story has launched a new Cute and Curvy line of affordable plus size fashion pieces.

Studio B, which was established in Sunderland in 2015, has gone from strength to strength since relocating its headquarters to Spectrum Business Park in Seaham.

It opened its flagship store at the business park in October, followed by the recently-opened interiors shop next door, which will soon house its own coffee shop.

Now, the popular brand, which was founded by businesswoman Sara Stafford, has created a shop within the fashion shop for its own brand Cute and Curvy range.

“People love our clothes and I’m always being asked if it comes in plus size,” said Sara. “But we found that just wasn’t always possible with suppliers. So we decided to create our own range, as well as some imported pieces.

“We’ve really kept the pieces unique, with lots of Boho pieces, which can be difficult to find in plus size shops. Years ago, plus size often meant frumpy and it doesn’t have to be like that.”

Pieces at the store go up to a size 30, with a starting price of £10.

Studio B offers a wide range of clothing and accessories

“Often plus size costs more, but we didn’t want to do that,” said Sara. “We have high range pieces at Studio B for people who want that, but we also have mid range and low end. We cater for all prices, shapes and sizes.

“People asked why we called it Cute and Curvy but it’s a term I’ve used for 9 years in the shop and customers say they love it. They say it represents what Studio B is about.”

The new arm to the business opened its doors last Saturday and Sara said it went down a storm.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed by the response, people loved it,” said Sara. “People kept saying it was about time something like this opened in Seaham. We’ve become like a department store with all the different parts of the business. People love being able to look at the clothes and interiors and to touch them - they keep asking what we’re doing next.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere else like this.”

Some of the accessories on sale

The Studio B team, which includes Sara’s husband, former SAFC player and Wales International John Cornforth, moved from their former headquarters and warehouse in Sheepfolds Industrial Estate, Sunderland, after the site was earmarked for development as part of the ongoing Riverside regeneration works, and Sara says they’ve been welcomed by Seaham.

The new site has plenty of free parking - not always a given in Seaham now after parking charges were introduced at the seafront - and they’re attracting people from across the region and beyond to shop at the site.

As well as the two stores in Spectrum Business Park, Studio B has an outlet store next to Sainsbury’s in Silksworth, Sunderland.

In the coming weeks, the coffee shop at Studio B interiors will open, selling coffees, croissants, cakes and healthy sandwiches, with dog treats for walkers out enjoying the nearby Nose’s Point coastal path.

Other additions will include occasionwear in the Cute and Curvy line.

*Studio B is on the lookout for local real life models interested in modelling the clothes. Anyone interested can email [email protected]