Popular serial killer talk returns to Sunderland - here's how to get tickets

The serial killer talk takes place in January

Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather will focus on the world’s most notorious serial killers and twisted psychopaths in the Crime Viral talk, which will take place at Independent, on Holmeside, on Thursday, January 27 at 7.30pm.

Founded in 2015, the Crime Viral online community has grown to more than 350,000 Facebook fans, with previous talks in the city proving very popular.

This new two-hour talk will include “Serial Killer Motivations”, “7 Stages of Evil”, “Serial Killer Couples” and live psychological games to

Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather will host the talk

play as the audience finds out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

Cheish said: “True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials on Netflix that gripped the

public. I will be bringing together criminology and forensic psychology alongside real-life chilling stories all about some of the world’s most

notorious cold-blooded killers.

"Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities which means their crimes can go undetected for years. These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way.”

Because of the topics covered, there is a recommended age of 18+ for the talk.

:: Serial Killers and Psychopaths Night takes place at Independent on Thursday, January 27 at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £18 + booking fee and are available from EventBrite.