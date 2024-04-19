Plans submitted for third Sunderland electric vehicle gigafactory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted for a third electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Sunderland.

Japan-based AESC has submitted plans as part of a strategic feasibility study into the potential expansion of its UK operations.

The submission for an additional 12GWh plant is the latest stage of a study into increasing capacity to meet the growing demand for its high-performance batteries that was announced last year.

Construction of the firm's second plant started in December 2022

AESC has worked closely with Sunderland Council and other local stakeholders on the application, which outlines proposals for a third plant together with an office block and additional manufacturing space.

Work on AESC’s feasibility study into expanding its UK operations will continue, while the company awaits the result of the planning application.

AESC’s original 1.8GWh plant was the first Electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Europe when it started operations in 2012.

Derek Benfield, VP Manufacturing and Supply Chain at AESC UK said: “The planning application for plant 3 is the latest stage of our feasibility study into expanding our UK operations.

“AESC’s track record of quality and commitment to safety has helped make us a leader in high performance electric vehicle batteries.”

AESC is Nissan’s battery partner - the car giant unveiled its EV30Zero initiative during a visit to the Sunderland factory by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July 2021, aimed at making the Wearside plant a global centre of excellence in electric vehicle (EV) production.

Speaking at the time , Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer, Ashwani Gupta, said: “This is a landmark day for Nissan, our partners, the UK and the automotive industry as a whole. Nissan EV36Zero will transform the idea of what is possible for our industry and set a roadmap for the future for all.