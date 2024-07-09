Plan to transform Durham's Prince Bishops' centre gets green light
Durham County Council has approved an application for Prince Bishops’ Place, in the heart of Durham city centre.
The plans were submitted in March on the back of public consultation last summer, and around 18 months of discussions.
The final scheme includes shops, leisure uses, a new public square, student housing and a hotel, which the developers say will ‘breathe much-needed new life into the fading shopping centre and support the vitality and viability of the City Centre as a whole’.
Opened in 1998, the centre has been a victim of changes in the retail sector over the past decade, exacerbated by the impact of the Covid pandemic.
With high vacancy rates and little demand from national multiple retailers, the developers say it is essential that the centre reinvents itself and offers other reasons to visit.
Citrus Group James Taylor, Regional Director at Citrus Group thanked the county council for its support: “It is fantastic news to get planning consent for the Prince Bishops Redevelopment,” he said.
“It has been a really positive experience working with the authority and a broad range of local stakeholders to get to this point. The scheme will be transformative for the City Centre and it was great to see the planning committee support for the proposal.”
Robert Dibden, of planning consultancy Lichfields siad the projecty offered ‘a unique opportunity to not only secure the sustainable future of the shopping centre, but also strengthen the vitality and viability of Durham City Centre more widely and create a vibrant destination where people will want to spend time’.
“Importantly, it will also improve the overall design and appearance of the centre and make a far more positive contribution to the historic character of Durham City.”
The proposed scheme will provide retail space to suit a mix of independents and national retailers. The very popular multi-storey car park will also be retained.
New walkways, landscaping and pedestrian seating offering views across the River Wear will also be provided to attract more visitors and increase the amount of time they spend in the city centre.
The project will deliver around 175 net additional full-time equivalent jobs in the retail, hospitality and wider regional supply chain sectors when the site eventually opens.
Works are expected to start in the middle of next year, with the student housing opening for Autumn 2028.
