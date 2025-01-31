Plan for levy on Sunderland seafront businesses to help boost growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to boost the growth of Sunderland’s seafront have been set out under new proposals, which would include a levy on businesses to help fund improvements.

City leaders are to discuss plans for setting up a Business Improvement District (BID) for the seafront area.

Such a scheme already exists in the city centre, which sees businesses pay a small levy which goes to help fund a range of events, schemes and initiatives to help shops and services thrive.

Once bemoaned as rundown and under developed, the city’s coastline at Seaburn and Roker has seen a surge in new developments and openings over the past decade or so.

Sunderland City Council said the new BID will add to the local authority’s work in regenerating the seafront, bringing together businesses, community groups and local residents to ‘maximise visitor economy opportunities and better connect the coastline with the heart of the city’.

The council said the new BID will work ‘hand in hand’ with city centre Sunderland BID, which is now into its third term, and is extending to Sheepfolds.

As part of the initial investment in the seafront, and specifically the restoration of Roker pier and lighthouse, Sunderland City Council brought together a group of volunteers - The Seafront Trust – to maximise the benefits of the programme through organised tours and events.

A series of investments were also brought forward, including through the Coastal Communities programme, to enable the creation of new businesses at the Seaburn Tram Shelter, Bay Shelter and former Roker toilet block.

Cabinet members will consider plans to fund the set up of a Seafront Business Improvement District, that will build on the foundations of the Seafront Trust and its volunteers, to ‘harness the contributions of strengthened business community that has grown in recent years, and to draw on the experience and capabilities of the BID established across the city centre with a portfolio of successful projects and initiatives’.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said the plans represent an exciting opportunity to bring together the city’s seaside offer with that of a transforming city centre.

He said: “Sunderland’s seafront is a special asset that – under my leadership – I am determined to see bring maximum benefit to our ambitious city.

“The development of a Seafront BID - that will bring together Sunderland’s brilliant seaside businesses, our generous volunteers and community groups, and passionate residents who have a deep love for our seaside – working with the council, the city centre BID and other key partners, is a natural step forward in our effort to join up our tourism offer and maximise the opportunities presented by the transformational regeneration we are leading across Sunderland.”

The council said ‘following engagement with the business community’ in 2024, there was now a formal proposal for a ballot of businesses in the the seafront area.

If a majority of businesses agree, the Seafront BID will be created, with company’s in the area paying into a pot which would be used for a variety of initiatives and improvements.

Before that moves forward, the council’s cabinet will need to agree to provide an annual grant to the BID for the proposed Seafront Business Improvement District, funded from the rental income of seafront businesses.

This will be added to income from a levy, which is paid by businesses occupying premises within the Seafront Business Improvement District with a rateable value of £15,000 and above.

Usually BIDs charge a levy rate of between 1% and 4% of a business’s rateable value.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, said she is excited by the opportunity to join-up the city centre and seafront offer in a way that will deliver benefits for traders in both areas.

She said: “Sunderland is blessed with a phenomenal coastline, that – along with our transforming city centre – is increasingly attractive for people looking for a day out or short stay.

“The change seen at Roker and Seaburn over the past few years is remarkable, and with the city centre on the same trajectory, and the Sheepfolds area now changing too, it is time for joined up thinking. It is time to confidently showcase our city and all it has to offer, from the coastline to the city centre and all that’s in between.”

If funding from the council is approved, the BID will go out to ballot to secure an initial four-year term, and key priorities include linking up the city centre and Sheepfolds with the seafront; attracting new businesses and investments to the seafront area; driving regional competitiveness for the seafront visitor economy; enhancing business connections for the businesses within the BID area and generating greater influence and visibility with a larger overall BID area in Sunderland.