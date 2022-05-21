Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaham businesswoman Regan Freeman has had great success with her Blow Lounge salon, which transformed the former Reeds Rains estate agent and Halifax bank in Adelaide Row in 2020.

The new business has already won the award for Best Salon Decor at the UK Hair & Beauty Awards 2021 for its show-stopping interiors.

And it’s not just grow-ups who can benefit from the salon’s beauty treatments. Regan has turned the back yard into a pamper hut, complete with candy floss, sparkles and glitter, that’s aimed specifically at little ones for parties as well as treat days with their parents or guardians.

Inside the Pamper Hut at the Blow Lounge in Seaham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regan say it’s proving a popular addition.

"A lot of kids come into the salon when their parents are having treatments, so it’s nice for them to be pampered instead. For the little ones, it’s not make-up treatments, it’s glitter in their hair and mini manicures and pedicures, but they love it.” she said.

Pamper Hut host Abbie McMillan said: “The first time they see all the pink, the doughnuts, the bubbles and the Prosecco glasses with pop and candy floss in, which we call popseccos, their eyes light up, it really has the wow factor. They’re in their element.”

The hut is aimed at youngsters from toddler age up to early teens and can hold small groups of around six people for parties or one on ones for guardians and kids.

Regan Freeman outside of the Pamper Hut at Blow Lounge, Seaham. Picture by FRANK REID

Regan said: “For grandparents or parents it’s really nice to have that bonding time with children. It can also be used for craft activities like cupcake decorating, making flower displays and karaoke. We’ve had more than 200 bookings so far and people seem to love it.”

The Blow Lounge is a base for a number of different female-led businesses who are all self employed and cover all aspects of hair and beauty, from nail and lash technicians to hair extensions and an aesthetic nurse.

Abbie said it’s been a great way for her to return to work after maternity leave with flexible hours she can balance with family life.

"Coming back to work with all these successful women based here has been really inspiring, it’s a great support network,” she said.

Abbie McMillan, one of the Pamper Hut hosts

Seaham has welcomed a wave of independent businesses in recent years and Regan, who does much of the DIY work herself, says they’ve had a lot of support from the town.

"People are glad to see something being done with what was an empty shop,” she said. “People often stop and stare through the windows or drive past just to have a look at what we’ve done as they’re shocked at the transformation. The neighbouring businesses have also been really supportive.

"There’s so much investment being made in Seaham, especially along the seafront, and it’s great to see.”

To mark the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday weekend the Pamper Hut will be open for walk ins from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, June 2 where people can have face and hair glitter applied for £5. The price includes a doughnut and popsecco on arrival.

Visitors can get mini manicures and pedicures at the Pamper Hut

Inside the Pamper Hut

Maddi King in the the children's salon at Blow Lounge, Seaham. Picture by FRANK REID

The hut has transformed an old back yard

The children salon at Blow Lounge, Seaham. Picture by FRANK REID

Guests are treated to a glass of Popsecco