Ping Pong Parlour returns to Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre - when you can play and how much it costs

The popular activity is back at the Bridges shopping centre for the first time in almost two years and is available free every day.

Although only a temporary attraction, the parlour has been created in partnership with Table Tennis England to give players of all ages a chance to try their hand at the game.

The parlour has been set up in a new home in the former Christmas shop unit, opposite H & M, and is open between 10am and 4pm Monday to Saturday and from noon until 4pm on Sundays.

“Table tennis is a great fun activity and people don’t need to have played it before to come and give it a try,” said Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges.

“There are four tables which means eight people can play at the same time, so it’s a brilliant activity for groups of friends, families or just individuals who want to participate.”

Although using the parlour is free, participants will need to pay a £5 returnable deposit for use of the bats.

The Ping Pong Parlour first opened at the Bridges in 2019 as one of more than 30 in shopping centres around the country in a Table Tennis England initiative to encourage a more active lifestyle.

Keely Armitt, head of participation at Table Tennis England, said: “The Parlours are aimed at everyone - irrespective of age, ability or gender, and especially those who wouldn’t normally consider going out to play a sport, by reaching them in a place they already enjoy spending time.”