Work is well underway on the new car park being created on cleared land in Holmeside.

Plans for a new surface car park in Sunderland city centre were given the green light by councillors in November 2023.

Once finished, the site will include a 196-space car park with associated access, servicing and landscape work and a ‘green retaining wall’.

Works are taking place on land which once housed The Railway Club and Sinatra’s, which were demolished to make way for the new development.

The carpark is being developed on land adjacent to the train tracks

It replaces a multi-storey car park plan which was previously approved by councillors in 2022, but later shelved by Sunderland City Council. The council said that a surface car park would offer “better value for money in the short-term” and “keep options open for in the future.”

The new surface ground-level car park will feature accessible bays, motorcycle parking areas and electric vehicle (EV) charging bays.

It is envisaged that the new car park will provide a park-and-ride link for those using rail services in the city as part of wider plans to boost transport links.