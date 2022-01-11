Peterlee firm teams up with vegan chocolate bar maker to launch new product
An East Durham company has announced a collaboration with a vegan chocolate bar maker.
Peterlee firm Beau’s Gelato has teamed up with Love Raw as part of Veganuary to launch a new vegan product.
The plant-based ice cream expert’s collaboration with Love Raw will feature a Limited Edition Love Raw Gelato Box featuring two exclusive Beau’s ice cream flavours made using LoveRaw’s popular Cre&mÒ Wafers and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.
The Cre&m One contains pieces of moreish Love Raw’s Bueno-like Hazelnut Cre&mÒ Wafer coated in praline gelato.
The Butter Cup One, offers chunks of salty Love Raw Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, swirled with caramel in a rich peanut gelato.
Both flavours come in 450ml recyclable tubs, accompanied with vegan cones, wafers and toppings in the box.
All boxes arrive frozen using carbon-neutral delivery and can remain so for up to twelve hours after delivery before needing to be placed in the freezer.
Amber Fox-Eyre, who is co-founder at Beau’s Gelato, said: “Veganuary is such a brilliant initiative to support people considering transitioning to veganism, or just trying it for the first time, so we wanted to create something that would be both familiar and a bit special, to encourage people looking at switching to vegan options.”
Fellow co-founder Joseph Eyre added: “We want to highlight that there are now an abundance of delicious alternatives out there that people can try: plant-based is no longer synonymous with inferior quality.”
The Love Raw box is on sale until the end of the month.