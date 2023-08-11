Zoe Chandler is in no doubt about the advice she would give anyone in two minds about entering the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2023 - "If you are thinking about entering, go for it. It will put your business on the map."

Zoe's business Weights and Cakes CIC scooped the Social Enterprise of the Year award at last year's ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Chandler with Cakes and Weights' Social Enterprise of the Year award

She is in no doubt that picking up the title has been a real boost.

"Winning was really exciting and it has certainly helped," she said.

"We are now working with a lot more projects across the whole Sunderland area. For instance, we have just worked with a group of asylum seekers, teaching them about Olympic weightlifting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe reckons it is worth entering the awards whether or not you make it onto the stage: "It was a great night, really, really great," she said.

"We were so proud to be compared to some of the people that were in the category. Winning was very exciting and such an honour."

This year's presentation ceremony will take place at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 16 - and you could be among our winners.

Entries for the 2023 awards open now and you've got until 6pm on Friday, October 6, to stake your claim to a place on the shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council is our headline sponsor once again and category sponsors include the North East BIC, City Dental, Chameleon Training, Sunderland University, Thompson Waste, Audi Lookers & Trustmark Roofing and Building Supplies.

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller said the authority was delighted to be involved once more: "We are proud to be once again supporting the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.

"Not only does it give us a chance to celebrate the success of the business leaders and social entrepreneurs really driving our city forward, but it also reminds us just how fantastic our business community is.

"From attracting investment from global businesses such as Ocado, Just Eat, Nissan, Envision AESC and RSA to home grown independent businesses and social enterprises, Sunderland is now one of the UK’s most exciting places to do business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are working hard as an organisation to create an environment in which our businesses can continue to thrive and grow whilst continuing to attract new businesses to locate in Sunderland.

"As Leader of the Council, I am incredibly proud that we are home to a business community as buoyant, innovative and diverse as ours.

"We are, therefore, delighted to be supporting this event to celebrate all that is great about our amazing city and the inspiring people doing business here.”

Zoe Chandler collects the Social Enterprise of the Year Award for Weights & Cakes, presented by Kevin Marquis, Social Enterprise manager at sponsor the North East BIC

This year's award categories are:

SME Business of the Year (sponsored by the North East Sunderland BIC);

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by City Dental);

Best Independent Business;

Social Enterprise of the Year;

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Chameleon Training)

Sustainable Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council);

Innovation Award (sponsored by Sunderland University);

Business in the Community Award;

Employer of the Year;

Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Thompson Waste);

Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Audi Lookers);

Best Business Transformation (sponsored by Trustmark Roofing);

Business of the Year (sponsored by Sunderland City Council).

To enter go to our awards website www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk