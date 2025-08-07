Stadium of Light introduces big changes to car parking rules
The charges will be introduced from Tuesday, August 26 - however, if you’re visiting for less than two hours you can still park for free.
This means people can still use all the stadium car parks for free for up to two hours, which is particularly useful for those visiting the Beacon of Light, Aquatic Centre and Sheepfolds Stables on non-match days.
However, for anyone parking for more than two hours, tariffs priced from £4 will be in place.
For those who use the car park regularly, a monthly season ticket is available for £30 .
Parking Tariffs (from 26 August):
- 0–2 Hours: Free
- 2–4 Hours: £4
- 4–8 Hours: £8
- 24 Hours: £10
Payment is taken via the Evology cashless parking app. The information will be clearly displayed in all car parks, including details of the tariffs, payment methods, and penalties.
Explaining the introduction of charges, a statement reads: “ In addition to supporting the management of parking throughout the City of Sunderland, these changes will also contribute to the region’s 2030 carbon reduction targets by encouraging more people to consider using sustainable methods of travel.”
Note that these tariffs and season tickets do not apply on Sunderland AFC men’s first-team matchdays.
Matchday parking continues to be managed separately, with 2025-26 passes now available to buy via the ticket office.
Further exceptions may apply during other events at the Stadium of Light, including event set-up and derig days.
