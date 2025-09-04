Pacifica Local powers up its franchise plans

Pacifica Local announces its new franchise rebrand empowering franchise partners to build their own businesses with the backing of a national brand.

Pacifica Local is ushering in a new era for domestic and commercial appliance repair, combining over two decades of national expertise with the chance for ambitious entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses of their own.

Since launching its franchise model in 2023, the brand has been empowering partners to take control of their future – and with its refreshed identity now in place, the business is setting its sights firmly on growth.

Backed by the strength of the UK’s leading name in the sector, Pacifica Local equips franchise partners to deliver expert services spanning repair, inspection, replacement, and installation. From washing machines to fridges, appliances are the everyday essentials that keep households and workplaces running smoothly. But when they break down, the disruption, stress, and cost highlight the sheer scale of opportunity.

A Pacifica Local franchise partner

With 26 million UK households owning an average of four appliances each, that’s over 100 million in use – and 176 million now out of manufacturer warranty¹. The demand for reliable, local engineers has never been greater.

The Pacifica Local model is designed to meet that need head-on, bringing over 20 years of national expertise into communities across the country. Franchise partners benefit from guaranteed work from day one thanks to nationally managed warranty work, while also having the freedom to build their own loyal customer base within their community.

That means they can focus on providing a reliable, people-first service while knowing they are part of a trusted national network. Whether they are career changers, existing professionals or new entrepreneurs, Pacifica Local provides full training, marketing support, and access to partnerships with some of the UK’s biggest appliance names, including Electrolux, Argos and LG.

“Pacifica Local is about so much more than just fixing appliances – we want to empower our franchise partners to create a business that matters,” said Head of Pacifica Local, Lee Garland.

“The benefits are twofold, for both our franchise partners and the clients they serve – they help families and workplaces keep moving while also building a substantial business for themselves. It’s a win-win.”

This combination of local ownership and national backing is at the heart of Pacifica Local’s success. While franchise partners operate within their own territory, they remain part of a wider network that shares knowledge, resources, and best practice. Smart technology streamlines day-to-day operations, while the head office team provides marketing campaigns and business development expertise to help each franchise reach its full potential.

The timing couldn’t be better. Rising household costs and increasing environmental awareness mean more people are choosing repair over replacement. Pacifica Local is positioned at the forefront of this shift, offering a sustainable service that reduces waste, saves customers money, and keeps essential appliances in action for longer.

“As Pacifica Local enters this exciting new chapter, we’re inviting driven individuals to join our growing network. With guaranteed work, proven systems, and the backing of a national brand, franchise partners are well placed to seize the opportunity in a market where the need for reliable local engineers has never been greater,” added Lee.

1 Data source: AMDEA – The Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances