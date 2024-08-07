Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of one of Roker’s most-popular sandwich shops has announced its closure.

Cole, which set up shop seven years ago on the corner of St George’s Terrace, built up a loyal following thanks to its quality coffee, sandwich and cake offering.

The coffee shop faced difficulties post-pandemic after Sunderland City Council planning chiefs rejected its retrospective planning application to continue to serve take away hot food, with childhood obesity in the ward cited as one of the main reasons.

With the coffee shop near no schools, it was a decision questioned by many and led to a customer-led petition signed by thousands and an appeal with the national planning inspectorate.

Earlier this year, owner Adam Cole lost his appeal and could no longer sell the hot bodegas for which Cole became famed.

It meant the small business, which has already had to navigate the difficulties of the pandemic, had to pivot once more, adapting the menu, working with new suppliers and scaling up their production of in-house bread.

Speaking to the Echo in April, Adam said: “Our hand was forced with the menu, as hot food was such a main part of our offering. It’s also meant we had to taking the staffing down from five to two.

“I understand it from a planning point of view, but it’s frustrating that mitigating circumstances couldn’t come into play as we feel we give a lot more to the area than we take away.”

December 2023 saw the opening of Adam’s second venture, Papershop in Cleadon in the former Steve’s News site, which earlier this year was hit by a kitchen fire.

Now, it’s been announced that both sites will close, with the last day of trading being this Sunday, August 11.

A statement on the cafes’ social platforms reads: “We have some sad news. After a great deal of consideration, we’ve taken the difficult decision to close both Cole and Papershop.

“The last six months have been turbulent, to say the least, with us fighting fires, literally and metaphorically.

“We have tried to persevere and see it through, but sadly, we have run out of steam. Despite this abrupt ending, we are proud of everything we have achieved in our small business, before, during and after a global pandemic.

“Over the last seven years, we’ve put absolutely everything into creating good food and coffee, and it has been our world. A massive thank you to everyone who has supported us and worked with us, past and present.

“We have loved being part of the community and we’ve met some fantastic people, but we’re now looking forward to spending more time with our baby.

“We will continue trading in both shops from tomorrow (August 7), with our final day being this Sunday. Come out and say hello.

“We’ll have Focaccia at Roker & Bodegas at Cleadon as per. Peace & love. Cole & the Gang.”