Our pick of 15 much-loved Sunderland bakeries and pie shops to visit as we celebrate British Pie Week 2023

From steak and kidney to corned beef, pies are a real British delicacy which have been scoffed for centuries.
For British Pie Week, which runs from March 6-12, 2023, we’ve rounded up some of the city’s best bakeries and pie shops. Grab a fork and get stuck in.
1. Müllers
It's a Sunderland institution that's been keeping Mackems well fed for decades and Müllers is one of the best places to pick up a pie at its three locations: Villette Road, Sea Road and Blandford Street. Their slabs of pie are best followed with a green frog cake.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Penshaw farm shop and tearooms
Undoubtedly one of the best places to get huge slabs of pie in all manner of flavours is the excellent Penshaw tearooms where you can order for eat in, or pick pies up to go at the farm shop.
Photo: national world
3. Bread &, North East BIC, Hylton Riverside
Bread & small batch bakery supplies some of the best restaurants and delis in the area with its breads and pastries made at its base at North East BIC. You can visit its bakery shop on Wednesdays to Fridays from 12pm to 2.30pm.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Roker End Cafe, Sheepfolds
The old Roker Pie Shop and its famous hatch may be no more, but you can still get your match day pie fix at the excellent Roker End Cafe at Sheepfolds. It's got a wide menu at really reasonable prices including breakfasts, chips and, of course, pink slices. A great spot to pick up SAFC merch, too.
Photo: Stu Norton