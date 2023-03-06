Our pick of 15 much-loved Sunderland bakeries and pie shops to visit as we celebrate British Pie Week 2023

4 . Roker End Cafe, Sheepfolds

The old Roker Pie Shop and its famous hatch may be no more, but you can still get your match day pie fix at the excellent Roker End Cafe at Sheepfolds. It's got a wide menu at really reasonable prices including breakfasts, chips and, of course, pink slices. A great spot to pick up SAFC merch, too.

Photo: Stu Norton