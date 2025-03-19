Ortus Energy and SSE Energy Solutions drive solar adoption at KIA Stockton

Ortus Energy, in partnership with SSE Energy Solutions, is pleased to announce the development of a signiﬁcant solar energy project at the Kia Stockton dealership located in Stockton-On-Tees. This initiative reinforces both companies’ commitment to supporting businesses in their transition to clean energy solutions.

The project has seen the installation of a 601 kWp solar PV system, optimised to maximise the clean energy used at the site. This system is projected to generate 538,000 kWh of clean energy annually, meeting approximately 45% of Kia Stockton’s electricity needs.

Kia Stockton is demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility with this new solar energy project. By embracing solar power, the dealership will signiﬁcantly reduce its carbon footprint by 110 tonnes of CO 2 per year.

SSE Energy Solutions is ﬁnancing the solar installation and has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kia Stockton, which will enable the dealership to pay a ﬁxed rate for the power generated over 25 years without the need for any upfront investment. PPAs on projects such as Kia Stockton enable businesses to hedge against the volatility of wholesale energy prices, access clean energy to meet their sustainability goals, and gain greater predictability in their energy expenditure.

Filming The Solar Energy Show at Kia Stockton

“We are thrilled to partner with Kia Stockton and SSE Energy Solutions on this project,” said Alistair Booth, CEO at Ortus Energy. “This installation showcases the growing demand for solar solutions among businesses seeking to reduce their environmental impact and operating costs. It’s a testament to the strength of our partnership with SSE Energy Solutions and our shared commitment to driving the adoption of renewable energy across the UK.”

“We are excited to partner with Ortus Energy and SSE Energy Solutions on this important initiative,” said Sohail Khan, Managing Director at Opus Motor Group/ Kia Stockton. “This solar project aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship and will help us reduce our operating costs while providing clean energy for our business and EV Driving Customers.”

“We are proud of our partnership with Ortus Energy, as we support businesses in driving down costs and emissions. This project is an exciting opportunity, made possible by SSE Energy Solutions funding through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), offering an affordable route to renewable energy generation for Kia Stockton.” Jon Kirby, Head of Development at SSE Energy Solutions.

This project highlights the continued success of the partnership between Ortus Energy and SSE Energy Solutions, which focuses on delivering bespoke solar solutions to businesses across the UK. By combining Ortus Energy’s expertise in solar development with SSE Energy Solutions’ strength and market knowledge, the two companies are accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.