Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The delicacy, in which chips are given a seasoned coating before they’re fried, is hugely popular in the Black Country, but isn’t found often outside of the West Midlands.

Now, The Orange Chippy Co has opened its doors in Windsor Terrace, Grangetown, where it’s dishing up the distinctive chips as part of its wider menu.

The business has been brought to the city by business partners Mattie Groak and Andy Cadman.

The Orange Chippy Co. opens up at Grangetown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about how the venture came about, Mattie said: “Andy is from Wolverhampton where orange chips are a big thing, but it’s never really broken through up here. He’s had the idea for a while, but we both lost our jobs during Covid and were delivering pizzas.

"So when the opportunity came about to take on this site we jumped at the chance.”

The pair have completely transformed the site, which had previously been a chippy, and brought it up to date with feature lighting, neon signs and feature foliage walls.

The Orange Chippy Co. opens up at Grangetown.

They only opened their doors at the end of August, creating eight new jobs for the area, but are already proving popular.

"People have been coming in especially for the orange chips and they’ve been saying they’re the best they’ve had,” said Mattie. “We use what we call ‘mama’s special recipe’ for the coating and it’s something really different to your regular chip shop chips, people like that they’re not as greasy due to the coating and the way we seal them.”

He added: “We really pride ourselves on the look and cleanliness of the site and we wanted to do something different to the traditional chippy, even down to the music.

“We have a lot of ideas and would eventually like to start a chain of Orange Chippy Co shops around the area. We’re also going to broaden the menu with things like stone-baked pizzas.”

Business partners Andy Cadman and Mattie Groak

Prices start at £2 for a small portion of chips and £4.50 for a small portion of fish. Other items on the menu include fish bites, scallops, pickled cockles, pies, Southern fried chicken, kebabs and burgers.

The Orange Chippy Co. opens up at Grangetown.

The Orange Chippy Co. opens up at Grangetown.

The Orange Chippy Co. opens up at Grangetown.