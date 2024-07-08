Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s less than a month to wait for the opening of one of Sunderland’s most-anticipated new venues.

The owners have announced that Sheepfolds Stables will open from 6pm on Friday, August 2 with a host of celebrations.

There will be a weekend of events | Submitted

The venue is expecting thousands of guests over the official launch weekend with performers, DJs and live bands taking to the outdoor stage to entertain visitors.

All restaurant operators will be available for booking over the opening weekend with opening weekend times of 6pm-1am on Friday, August 2, 8am-1am on Saturday, August 3 and 8am-11pm on Sunday, August 4.

Regular opening times for Sheepfolds Stables after the initial launch weekend will be Sunday-Thursday from 8am-11pm and Friday-Saturday from 8am-1am.

Among the traders will be Mother Mercy cocktail bar; The Calabash Tree, bringing a taste of Trinidad and Tobago to the banks of the Wear; I Scream for Pizza; Asian-inspired restaurant Ember, Italian restaurant Vito's Osteria, as well as a micro-brewery, bars and Spey Snug, a whisky and cigar lounge.

Aerial shots show how the new stage looks | submitted

As part of the entertainment offering, dance company Southpaw Dance Company also has a studio at the space.

A stage has been constructed for a range of outdoor events and there's multi-use space for weddings, meetings and other functions.

Sheepfolds Stables development has been two years in the making | submitted

Nigel Wood, General Manager of Operations, said: “We are absolutely delighted to make this announcement and get the word out that we’re officially opening our doors for business the first weekend in August.

Nigel Wood at Sheepfolds Stables | submitted

“Given the hard work and meticulous effort that has gone into planning, restoring and bringing these remarkable historic buildings fully back to life, we can’t wait to get started.

“There is already an extremely positive buzz online as well as out and about regarding the venue prior to launch, so we expect Sheepfolds Stables to very rapidly become the go-to place for people living in the city and further afield. Our bars and restaurants are getting geared up to go, so it’s full steam ahead.

“We have a packed schedule of events lined up going forward, and visitors will enjoy varied ‘what’s on’ listings from live bands and DJs to comedy performances and seasonal events. We’re also looking to arrange regular pub quiz nights, matchday events, pop-up markets, social and business gatherings and more, so it’s going to be fantastic.”

It’s been just over two years since Sunderland-based architecture and engineering firm Building Design Northern (BDN) acquired the largely-forgotten former Victorian stables at the far end of Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.

Since then, it’s been a real labour of love to transform it into a new food, drink, events and entertainment space for Sunderland - expected to attract 150,000 visitors in its first year - which ties in with the large-scale Riverside regeneration taking place on both sides of the Wear.

The buildings, which date back to 1884, once housed around 100 working horses from the long gone North Eastern Railway Co.