OnPath Energy’s billion-pound investment plans announced as Bridget Phillipson MP opens new Sunderland headquarters

Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson MP has cut the ribbon to officially open renewable energy developer OnPath Energy’s new Sunderland headquarters.

The Houghton and Sunderland South MP visited Chase House on Rainton Bridge Business Park, which sits within her constituency, to find out more about OnPath’s plans for contributing towards the government’s net zero and skills development agendas, as well as their ambitions to invest around one billion pounds in clean energy projects across the UK over the next five years.

More than 30 jobs have been created by OnPath over the last 12 months, with more set to follow in 2025 as the business works towards its objective of becoming the UK’s leading land-based renewable energy developer.

Richard Dunkley, CEO at OnPath Energy, says: “The new government has been very firm in its commitment to accelerating the transition to net zero.

Bridget Phillipson MP meeting members of the OnPath Energy team

“We will be contributing towards reaching this destination by aiming to invest around one billion pounds in building more of the renewables infrastructure the UK needs over the next five years, a plan which will in turn create and support hundreds of skilled, sustainable green jobs across the UK, including within the North East.

“Alongside this, we are working to bring communities with us on the energy transition by creating industry-leading commitments on community benefits and community shared ownership.

“We will achieve this by developing people, giving them the skills required to underpin the sector’s future success, and by operating in genuine partnership with stakeholders and the communities in which we’re working; we describe this as the OnPath Together approach to development.”

Rt Hon Bridget Phillipson MP says: “I’d like to welcome OnPath Energy to Houghton and Sunderland South, the opening of their new headquarters will be welcome news for local people.

Bridget Phillipson MP cutting the ribbon to officially opening OnPath Energy’s Chase House headquarters in Sunderland, with (from left) OnPath Energy chief financial officer Simon Fisher, Simon Maine of Brookfield Asset Management and OnPath Energy CEO Richard Dunkley

“Clean power will unlock billions of pounds in investment and reindustrialise Britain with thousands of skilled jobs across the country.

“Through our Plan for Change, this Labour government will build an energy system that can bring down bills for households and businesses for good.”

Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, says: “We are delighted that OnPath is growing its presence here in Sunderland.

“It is a business that has a commitment to supporting the city and its people, through its responsible approach as an employer, as well as by working with a local supply chain, and we’re proud to be able to join them today as they celebrate their relocation to Houghton-le-Spring, adding to our dynamic business community.”

Following its acquisition by Brookfield Asset Management in late 2023, OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) is building an enhanced portfolio of onshore wind, solar and energy storage projects.

It already owns and operates ten onshore wind farms across Scotland and northern England and expects to progress the construction of several projects across the UK over the coming year.

Richard Dunkley continued: “OnPath has ambitious plans to make further long-term capital investment in this high-quality renewable energy infrastructure, amplifying the difference we can make to a net zero future for the UK that will help to lower consumer bills, improve the UK’s energy security and deliver a just transition that is fair and inclusive for everyone.

“We’re very grateful to the minister for taking the time to officially open our new headquarters and look forward to contributing to her government’s drive towards the successful attainment of its environmental, energy and skills development goals.”

Sebastian Perl, Senior Vice President at Brookfield, said: “We were delighted to invest into OnPath Energy in 2023 and the outlook for onshore renewables in the UK has continued to improve since then. We will continue to support the company to invest in critical energy infrastructure as the UK aims to fully decarbonise its electricity grid”