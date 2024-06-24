OnPath Energy moves into new headquarters after Ultimate completes fit out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading UK renewable energy developer OnPath Energy has taken possession of its new headquarters after the completion of fit-out work by the North East division of Ultimate (Commercial Interiors) Ltd.

Following the business’s acquisition last year by Brookfield Asset Management, the OnPath Energy team has now moved into the two-storey Chase House development on Rainton Bridge Business Park.

The building provides more than 13,200 sq ft of high-quality office space and includes a range of environmental measures which have earned it an Energy Performance Rating of A, including photo-voltaic panels on its roof and eco-friendly air conditioning.

After winning the contract in a competitive tender process, Ultimate worked with design partner Cocoon & Bauer to create and deliver a blueprint that was developed around the principles of sustainable and biophilic design, which aims to increase occupants’ connection with the surrounding environment.

The OnPath Energy team in the reception area at Chase House

Chase House includes a range of natural materials, including wood, stone and a moss wall, while the extensive windows allow natural light to flood into the building.

Lynne Wilson, business support manager at OnPath Energy, says: “Environmentally-conscious design was at the centre of our specifications for Chase House, to ensure that we’re reflecting the priorities of the business in the ways that we work every day, and we’re absolutely thrilled with the space that’s been delivered.

“Our first meeting with the Ultimate team was incredibly positive and set the tone for our relationship through a project that had to be delivered to a very tight schedule.

“They understood the brief immediately, gave us lots of great ideas and kept us closely involved as everything took shape.”

Steve Cowley, director at Ultimate, adds: “Modern offices need to provide the flexible facilities required for diverse ways of working and to provide a high-quality environment in which staff can thrive.

“Chase House provides a functional, cohesive space that does exactly that and we’re extremely pleased with how the concepts we presented have been realised in practice.

“Handing over the building in person meant that we got to see the great reaction from OnPath staff when they got their first look at their new home, which is always rewarding for us to witness.

“We developed a strong relationship with OnPath right from the off, with their team’s feedback though the design and fit-out process helping to shape the warm, welcoming working environment that we’ve now delivered.”

OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) has more than 3 GW of renewable capacity in its pipeline, including 11 operational onshore wind farms across Scotland and northern England, and has a second office in Hamiliton in South Lanarkshire.