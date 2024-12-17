OnPath Energy invests in first graduate training programme

Renewable energy developer OnPath Energy is investing in nurturing the skills it needs to support its future growth ambitions with the launch of its first graduate training programme.

The Sunderland-headquartered firm is looking to recruit five graduates for the programme, which will offer a blend of structured training, hands-on experience and mentorship opportunities over a 24-month period, starting in September next year.

Each graduate will be paired with a seasoned mentor who will provide guidance, support, and constructive feedback throughout their journey, covering both the technical expertise required for their roles and the essential softer skills such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving.

The graduate roles available cover a range of different business functions, including project management, business development and land management.

Members of the OnPath Energy team

Technical and construction, marketing & events management and commercial analysis graduate roles are also available.

More than 30 jobs have been created by OnPath Energy over the last 12 months, with more set to follow in 2025 as the business grows.

Nicky Gallagher, director of human resources at OnPath Energy, says: “Tackling the renewables skills gap has to be a priority for the renewable energy sector if the UK is to reach its challenging net zero targets, and we’re looking to contribute to doing so through our graduate development programme, as well as by ensuring local training needs are considered when we appoint large contractors on our different projects.

“Investing now in developing these essential skills will also underpin the long-term development of our own business, which is why we’re looking to tap into the skills, knowledge and talent that we know exists in North East England.”

OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) owns and operates ten onshore wind farms across Scotland and northern England, with work on its first two solar energy projects currently underway, and expects to commence the construction of its Mill Rig and Lethans Wind Farms in Scotland over the next eighteen months.

It is building an enhanced portfolio of onshore wind, solar and energy storage projects as it works towards its objective of becoming the UK’s leading land-based renewable energy developer.

OnPath Energy has more than 3GW of renewable energy generation and electricity storage capacity in its development pipeline, planning permission for up to 400MW of renewable electricity generation and flexible energy storage projects and a further 560MW in the planning system.

Nicky Gallagher continues: “As part of their comprehensive training programme, our graduate recruits will be working on live renewable energy generation and electricity storage projects that will contribute towards the UK meeting its crucial net zero targets, improving its energy security and delivering a just transition that is fair and inclusive for everyone.

“They will also have the chance to rotate through various departments within the organisation, gaining invaluable insights into different facets of our business while honing their skills and discovering their passions.

“OnPath Energy is a Real Living Wage employer, with our people plan forming a core part of our business strategy as we strive to become the employer of choice in the UK renewables sector.”

Applications for OnPath Energy’s graduate development programme close on December 31, with a selection process to follow in the new year. For further information, please visit https://www.onpathenergy.com/about/careers/