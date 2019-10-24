One of Sunderland's largest businesses backs our search for the best in industry
One of Wearside’s biggest employers is backing the Portfolio Awards at an ‘exciting time to be part of Sunderland’.
Gentoo is once again backing our search to find the best that industry has to offer across Wearside and County Durham.
Michelle Meldrum, Executive Director (Operations), said: “As one of the largest businesses and biggest employers in Sunderland, Gentoo is proud to support the Portfolio Awards again this year.
“Sunderland’s business community provides a whole host of opportunities for our city, from jobs and training to investment and world-leading innovation.
“These awards not only recognise the achievements of big business but champion small businesses, community and social ventures, and entrepreneurs who are helping to put Sunderland on the map.
“This is a really exciting time to be part of Sunderland and we’re looking forward to seeing what the city’s businesses have achieved this year.”
Our thanks to go all our backers for helping to make this year’s competition a huge success.
Sunderland City Council is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.It is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.Other sponsors are Gentoo, BIC, Station Taxis, Northern Rail, Stagecoach, The Bid, Station Taxis, SAFC, Wilf Husband, Utility Alliance, Northern, Bradley Hall, Sunderland College and the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. We thank them all for their invaluable support.
The grand finale of this year’s competition is the finals which are still to come at the Stadium of Light in early November, and we’re ready to unveil some amazing Sunderland and County Durham winners who are really helping to put the area on the map.
After that, we will have a detailed supplement containing interviews and photographs of all of our winners.
But first, watch out for our detailed rundown on the shortlists in each category which will appear in the Sunderland Echo soon.