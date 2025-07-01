One of Sunderland's most iconic and oldest clifftop cafes looks to have gone up for sale
Built in around 1907, the iconic cafe has been a been a favourite eatery and refreshment stop-off for Sunderland residents over a century.
Located above Roker Beach on Pier View, the cafe is a popular breakfast and lunch stop for people cycling between the piers of Sunderland and South Shields as well as those enjoying a walk along the seafront.
With a prominent position on the clifftops, the cafe has also become a well known vantage point to enjoy spotting dolphins whilst enjoying a cuppa or a bacon butty.
However last night (June 30) the owners posted a statement of the cafe’s Facebook page which said: “After 20 years it’s time to hang up the apron - retirement is on the cards!
The cafe has long been renowned for its full English breakfast and delicious milkshakes. We have contacted the owners of the cafe to find out more about the decision and are awaiting their response.
