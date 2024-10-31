One March Continues Growth with New Hires and Performance PR Services

One March, founded by Fulwell born Jake Holyoak, is scaling at an impressive pace as the agency continues to expand both its team and its client base.

The Sunderland-based Performance PR agency has already locked in over £500k in revenue over the next 12 months, developed a pipeline of up to £2m and all within a few months of launch.

Major clients across nine countries, including household names like Ladbrokes, Sydney University and Victoria University have all approached One March for their services. With a commitment to results, a selective client approach and a unique process not seen in the industry, One March has had a hugely successful first few months in operation.

To support the growth, One March has welcomed two key hires who bring a wealth of experience to the team. The business has hired a creative director, Jack Johnson (pictured), who will work across campaigns like Jake, and assist with the day-to-day running of the agency. Jake emphasised the importance of Jack’s arrival, “Jack is a business critical hire, despite his age, he has over 5yrs experience in the industry and has led campaigns on Puma, Michelin, Heriot-Watt University and many others. He is simply the best I’ve worked with in my 12 years, hence why I’ve hired him three times now. He’s a logical thinker, a data expert and acts as a great foil for me. ”

In addition, Kintija Sluka, will take on a Head of Performance and PR role, overseeing three service lines and working closely with Jake to help shape and develop a brand-new service to help Local Sunderland businesses be heard nationally, set to launch in 2025. This expansion of service offerings will allow One March to better support local, while maintaining its global reach. “Kiki is another I’ve had the pleasure of working with three times now, like Jack. Her agility and creativity allows her to launch campaigns across multiple channels which drive maximum results. Clients love her and so do we. She enables us to add new services that compliment the overall campaigns seamlessly.”

“I’m excited to bring on experienced talent, who I’ve worked with a lot over the past few years, to support our growing client base,” Jake commented. “Our goal has always been to keep a personal, hands-on approach with every client, but the demand for what we do is growing quickly, and these hires will help us maintain that level of service while scaling.”

One March’s success is largely driven by the reputation it has built for delivering results-oriented campaigns. The agency’s client list now includes global brands that have approached them directly, a testament to their experience and connections (over 20 years combined) in the industry.

Among these notable clients are Ladbrokes, Sydney University, Victoria University and 4 other notable Universities in Australia. Jake said. “We’ve built a reputation for exceeding expectations and delivering campaigns that truly make a difference to a company’s bottom line. When experts from major brands like Ladbrokes or universities of such renowned stature approach you, it’s a validation of everything we’ve worked hard to build. Couldn’t be prouder of everyone around us who’s helped us get so far in such a short amount of time”

Jake went on to say the support of friends and family has been as much of a reason that One March has started so well, claiming he nearly stopped before the business even started, due to burnout, loneliness and poor overall health.

One March’s international footprint has expanded rapidly, with clients based in nine countries and a strong presence in both the US and UK markets. Jake and his team recently visited Dubai to meet with a client, further cementing their global relationships. However, the bulk of One March’s campaigns are centred around the US market, where they’ve seen significant success in driving results for a variety of industries.

“Our US campaigns cover the majority of our global work, but our UK-based clients are equally, if not more, important to us - specifically our Sunderland connections,” Jake explained. “It’s important for us to balance our international work with the strong relationships we’ve built locally. We’re also increasingly focused on bringing that global experience back home to benefit Sunderland and the surrounding areas.”

In addition to its global success, One March remains deeply committed to its Sunderland roots. The new service set to launch in 2025 is designed specifically to support local businesses with tailored Performance PR campaigns. This new offering will ensure that even as the agency scales internationally, it continues to provide top-level service to businesses in the local community.

“Local businesses are the backbone of any community, and even more in Sunderland,” Jake said. “I’m passionate about putting Sunderland on the map, not just in the world of PR, but for the other great industries in the city. This new service will allow us to do that in a big way. Similarly, us Mackems like to keep things within the city. I want to develop a service that shouts about the businesses far and wide to make our experts known nationwide, not just within an SR postcode. The buzz around the city is infectious at the minute, and with extra funding even mentioned in the Budget, we’re starting to get some national recognition. We want to be part of the drive to position Sunderland as a leader across multiple industries”

The addition of new team members, a global client base, and a local service expansion all point to an exciting future for the agency. But despite the growth, Jake is clear on two things: “I don’t want to scale this agency to a point where we lose sight of our core values, as those values are why we stand out. Hence why a team of three is perfect - we can deliver large campaigns but still remain personable and involved more than other agencies day to day. We care about clients, if we don’t feel a campaign will drive value, we’ll say that before taking any cash. We want to continue to deliver real, tangible results and build lasting relationships with our clients. Whether we’re working with a global brand or a local business in Sunderland, the focus is the same: quality over quantity.