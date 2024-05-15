Number of North East people locked out of jobs market rises again
Long-term sickness has been highlighted as a major cause for people being out of work.
The North East economy has fallen further behind the rest of the country, with the number of working age people outside the job market approaching 30 per cent.
The latest Office for National Statistics employment data shows the North East has the highest economic inactivity rate in England.