NRL Group’s culture recognised as a UK’s Best Workplace for Wellbeing™

Technical and engineering specialists the NRL Group, with a branch in Sunderland, have been included in position 44 in the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ 2025 list for medium-sized organisations.

The list recognises organisations that excel in supporting employee wellbeing. Compiled by Great Place To Work®, the rankings are based on in-depth analysis of thousands of employee surveys, exploring key aspects such as work-life balance, job satisfaction, sense of fulfilment, and financial security. The evaluation also considers how consistently positive the employee experience is across all roles and departments.

When anonymously surveyed a resounding 97% of colleagues agreed the NRL Group was a Great Place To Work®, earning the organisation the industry-recognised accolade. Survey results have since been assessed alongside other businesses, resulting in further recognition for the NRL Group for career development as well as wellbeing.

With a strong company culture that’s grown organically around the people in the organisation, wellbeing and looking out for colleagues have always been important to the family-owned business. This year marks 10 years since directors launched a company-wide employee benefits programme that includes a Health Cash Plan to reclaim medical expenses and access to a 24/7 employee assistance help line and counselling. Whilst in recent years investment has been made to fund a free-to-access financial wellbeing service, that provides personal finance coaches to colleagues. It followed the company voluntarily signing up to become a Real Living Wage Employer, keen to ensure everyone is pay as wage that they can comfortable live on. Whilst 11 colleagues have also trained to become Mental Health First Aiders, volunteering their time to help others who need support.

NRL Group CEO David Redmayne was pleased to secure another important accolade that helps demonstrate the company’s culture.

“We want everyone who works in the NRL Group to feel valued, that they are not alone, and that we are always here to support them. If they are going through something at home then it’s important to us we’re able to provide assistance to help them, and we’re pleased to be able to roll out wellbeing initiatives such as our Mental Health First Aiders and personal finance coaches to do this. We’ve always committed both financially and personally to make the NRL Group an employer who cares, and recognition such as the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ is very much appreciated."

Discussing the latest listing, Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK said:

"A thriving workplace culture is rooted in trust, pride, camaraderie, and a genuine commitment to employee wellbeing. As we mark the fourth year of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ list, we’re proud to celebrate organisations that go above and beyond to support their people’s mental, physical, financial, and social health. When employees feel truly valued and supported, they’re not only healthier – they’re also more energised, motivated and aligned with their organisation’s goals. Congratulations to the NRL Group on earning a well-deserved place on this prestigious list."