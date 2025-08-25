Now is Sunderland's time as city aims to stamp itself on tourism map

Roker Pier pictured this week as it reopened | Sunderland Echo

“Now is Sunderland’s time” - say city leaders, groups and businesses as part of a major 10-year tourism strategy on Wearside.

As Sunderland drives forward with what’s been hailed as the most ambitious regeneration project in the country with the Riverside project spanning both sides of the Wear, a new strategy was launched earlier this year to encourage more visitors to the city, boosting the local economy further.

Key representatives from Sunderland City Council, Sunderland BID, Sunderland Empire, Sheepfolds Stables, Sunderland’s twin city of Essen, Visit England and more gathered at the Roker Hotel to hear how the strategy will play a major role in helping to build the city’s future, its reputation and its economy.

Guests heard that the vision is: “To create an environment in Sunderland where tourism and the visitor economy can develop and prosper through a coordinated approach that plays to Sunderland’s many strengths, creating the best possible visitor experience.”

The strategy sees businesses and partners from across the city work together to boost and promote the visitor offering on a wider scale, with experiential tourism playing a key role.

It plays on the city’s key strengths: its green spaces, coastline, history and heritage, a strong and ever-improving arts and cultural offer and the growing range of hospitality businesses.

Tourism currently accounts for more than 4,500 jobs in the city, and more than 8.5m people visited Sunderland in 2023, with over 810,000 overnight stays.

Cllr Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Tourism and Culture Sunderland City Council, spoke of how the strategy will help boost the visitor experience, as well as improving city life for residents whilst also providing economic growth and fuelling job creation.

She said: “Tourism plays a pivotal role in our city’s economy, culture, and identity. It is a driver of local pride, a creator of jobs, and a foundation for sustainable growth.

“Sunderland’s natural beauty, thriving cultural scene, and state-of the-art developments such as Culture House reflect our ambition to become a destination of choice.

“This strategy is a product of the collective effort of stakeholders and partners from across the city who share our vision, and I give thanks to them for their contribution.

“It sets out a clear path to enhance Sunderland’s reputation and appeal, from growing our cultural scene and improving accessibility to promoting our unique visitor offer.”