Norwegian firm Quantafuel wants to build new recycling plant at Port of Sunderland creating hundreds of jobs

The Port of Sunderland has been indentified by Quantafuel as the location for its first UK recycling plant.

The company has announced plans to expand its operations into the UK with a series of processing plants that would create high value products from low value plastic waste, with the first site earmarked for the Port of Sunderland.

A preliminary planning application has been submitted this week and, subject to approval, the plant could be operational in a few years.

The firm says it is in advanced talks with the Port of Sunderland and Sunderland City Council about its proposal.

How the proposed Quantafuel recycling plant at the Port of Sunderland could look.

Quantafuel’s interim CEO Terje Eiken said: “I’m pleased to announce Quantafuel’s expansion into circular plastics in the UK.

“This is an important step because we see strong potential in the UK market. By upgrading used plastic waste into valuable products, we will contribute towards the circular economy and help to improve the UK’s plastic recycling rates.

“We’ve identified an excellent site in Sunderland and are grateful for the positive welcome from the port and the city council. We look forward to pushing circular plastics in the UK.”

Quantafuel said it had chosen a 12-acre site on the eastern edge of the port due to its close proximity to shipping berths, transport links, and presence of local skilled workforce.

Once open, the company said it will process more than 100,000 tonnes of plastic each year and could create hundreds of jobs during construction and provide business for local suppliers. It will also create around 50 jobs once operational with plastic waste from across the north of England will be processed at the facility.

Coun Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council and Chair of Port of Sunderland, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Port of Sunderland has been chosen as the preferred location for Quantafuel’s first UK operation.

“There has been a concerted drive to stimulate investment in the city in general and the port in particular, with a huge programme of infrastructure works carried out to make parts of the estate shovel-ready.