The indoor festive experience will see award-winning theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd-Webber present The Twelve Days of Christmas.

As part of the extravaganza, the castle’s interior will be transformed into a spectacular festive experience inspired by The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Father Christmas will be at Bamburgh Castle picture Phil Punton.

Set to be the largest indoor Christmas event in the north east, visitors will be transported into an enchanted, whimsical world inside the castle.

Sets will include lords-a-leaping, swans-a-swimming, gold rings, a partridge in a pear tree – and more – in the castle’s wonderland installation which celebrates the lyrics of the famous Christmas carol and its festive traditions.

Opening to the public of Saturday 12 November, admission to the Christmas spectacle is included with general admission tickets, which are now on sale via the Castle’s website – www.bamburghcastle.com

Award-winning theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her team - CLW Event Design - are returning to Bamburgh to create the festive spectacular following the success of Bamburgh Castle’s first-ever major Christmas installation, Saints & Angels in 2021.

Bamburgh Castle by William Watson-Armstrong

Charlotte Lloyd Webber said: “We are super-thrilled and very excited to be returning to beautiful Bamburgh Castle to create this wonderful new installation that will captivate and enthral visitors.

“Bamburgh Castle simply oozes history, drama and more than a little magic. We are excited to be weaving this into a fabulous festive wonderland, with added shine and sparkle from the gems that are Bamburgh’s own rich history.”

She added: “As well as paying homage to long-held festive traditions that we all love and know, Twelve Days will celebrate Bamburgh Castle and its owners, The Armstrong family’s love of nature, wildlife and sustainability. We are overjoyed to be creating this event and giving visitors to majestic Bamburgh Castle what will be an unforgettable experience to be shared with family and friends this Christmas.”

The Twelve Days of Christmas festive wonderland will include stunning theatrical sets and lighting, fabulous floral displays, thousands of baubles and twinkling lights as well as a magnificent Christmas tree. The installation will feature flourishes of festive wonder that celebrate Bamburgh’s 3000-year-old history, architecture and colourful past as home to the Kings of Northumbria.

Christmas at Bamburgh Castle. Photograph: Stuart Boulton.

The Christmas Kingdom at Bamburgh Castle will see Father Christmas and his team of elves taking up residency at the castle. Tickets are now on sale for personalised ‘Meet Father Christmas’ experiences in the castle’s grotto. Organisers advise early booking to avoid disappointment, after ‘Meet Father Christmas’ events sold out last year.

Other magical events include Christmas Wreath Making, carol singing, festive treats and mulled wine in the castle’s café and Christmas shopping.

:: The Twelve Days of Christmas at Bamburgh Castle runs from Saturday 12 November – Sunday 8 January, daily from 10am – 4pm.

:: Entrance included with general admission tickets: Adults £15.50 / Children £7.65 / Children aged four and under free of charge.

A jewel box pallet of colours at Bamburgh Castle Christmas Kingdom by Jane Coltman

The Christmas Kingdom at Bamburgh Castle Highlights

::Meet Father Christmas experience – 19 November – 23 December

An enchanting and truly magical opportunity for children to meet Father Christmas himself at Bamburgh Castle in his fairy tale grotto - £19.95 per child (in addition to general admission ticket).