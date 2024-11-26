Northern Spire clients look to the future through Voyant software

A post-Budget briefing from a Sunderland wealth management company has led to a surge in business for the consultancy.

Northern Spire hosted the breakfast briefing a week after Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her first Budget, delving into the implications and impact of Labour’s first Budget for 15 years.

The briefing, on November 7, was also timed to allow the global financial markets to adjust to the outcome of the US election.

Northern Spire Founder and Chair David Cook was joined by respected investment fund manager Dianne O’Connor and one of the UK’s top tax lawyers, Simon Briton.

David said: “The briefing was very well attended, and our feedback has been amazing. We wanted to be able to paint a picture of an unprecedented financial landscape, while at the same time interpreting the Budget’s potential effects – for the economy and people’s personal finances.

“Dozens of those who attended the briefing have since been in touch to ask for further support from us.”

Northern Spire advisors have helped many of those through Voyant, an innovative and comprehensive wealth management software tool.

Deborah Telfer, MD at Northern Spire, explained: “Voyant is as close as you can get to a financial crystal ball. It takes every aspect of a client’s finances into account to create a clear and precise pathway to their financial future.

“It’s also extremely flexible and can consider any change of circumstance or needs.

“It’s a very sophisticated tool that can plan people’s futures in a detailed way – and one of its many strengths is the way in which it can present information, in a clear and accessible way.

“Obviously Voyant is especially helpful when people are planning for retirement, but it’s also a vital tool at other stages of life, including when people are buying their first home and trying to work out their finances. It’s for any stage of life, from young to old and every stage in between.

“What we often see is pensioners afraid or uncertain to spend money, but what Voyant can do is create a vivid, comprehensive figure of financial futures, including what could be available on a monthly or annual basis to spend.

“For instance, clients have been asking how the changes in inheritance tax could affect them – because Voyant has an ever-evolving function, it can easily show any impact to clients.”

Northern Spire has been working with Voyant for about a year and has had impressive feedback from clients. An initial meeting is used to collect information and data, and then trained financial advisers feed the information into the software.

At a follow-up meeting, the Voyant results are explored and shared with the client.

“There are many wealth management tools on the market, but Voyant is the best I’ve seen,” said Deborah. “It’s very specific, whereas others are generic.”