Northeast businesses battle growing threat from fake online reviews as digital enforcement tightens

Sunderland firms among those affected by misleading digital feedback crisis hitting tourism and retail sectors across Tyne and Wear

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses across Sunderland and the wider Northeast are increasingly vulnerable to fake online reviews, as new research reveals the scale of misleading digital feedback affecting customer decisions and business success throughout Tyne and Wear.

The issue has reached such proportions that UK authorities have secured major commitments from tech giants including Google and Amazon to tackle review manipulation, while new legislation now imposes fines of up to £300,000 or 10% of global turnover for businesses caught manipulating reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fake review crisis particularly affects the Northeast's tourism and hospitality sectors, where Sunderland restaurants, hotels, and attractions rely heavily on online reputation to compete with Newcastle and regional destinations for visitors.

A Northeast business owner reviews online feedback, representing firms across Sunderland and Tyne and Wear facing growing threats from fake reviews, with new legislation imposing fines of up to £300,000 for review manipulation as digital enforcement tightens.

Local Business Impact

Sunderland's diverse business community, from Roker seafront establishments to city center retailers, faces growing challenges from fake reviews that can devastate years of reputation building.

"For Sunderland businesses, online reviews have become absolutely critical," explains Sarah Thompson, digital marketing consultant with Newcastle-based agency Clutch Digital. "A fake negative review for a restaurant on Fawcett Street or a hotel near the Stadium of Light can destroy bookings, while fraudulent positive reviews for competitors create unfair disadvantages."

The Northeast has particular vulnerability due to digital exclusion challenges identified in recent research, where some businesses lack the digital skills and resources to effectively combat review manipulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent data shows that approximately £23 billion of UK consumer spending is influenced by crowd-sourced review information annually, with tourism-dependent areas like Sunderland particularly exposed to review fraud.

Tourism Sector Vulnerability

Sunderland's growing tourism profile, boosted by attractions like the National Glass Centre and Roker Beach, makes the city's hospitality businesses especially vulnerable to fake review attacks.

The University of Sunderland's tourism programs and the city's cultural developments have increased visitor numbers, but businesses report that fake reviews can undermine efforts to establish Sunderland as a destination competing with Newcastle and other regional centers.

"Small tourism businesses in Sunderland often lack the resources to combat systematic review manipulation," notes James Harrison, business development consultant with the North East Chamber of Commerce. "A family-run bed and breakfast or independent restaurant can see their reputation destroyed overnight by coordinated fake reviews."

Digital Challenges

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research by IPPR North has highlighted digital exclusion across the Northeast, where businesses may struggle with online reputation management due to limited digital skills and connectivity challenges.

The fake review problem compounds existing digital divide issues identified in Tyne and Wear, where some businesses face challenges adapting to increasingly digital-first customer engagement.

International companies such as Onno Plus GmbH have developed services to help businesses monitor and address problematic reviews across multiple platforms, reflecting the global nature of online reputation challenges.

However, Sunderland businesses considering reputation management services must ensure providers comply with UK consumer protection laws and platform terms of service, particularly following introduction of stricter penalties under recent legislation.

Regulatory Response

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Competition and Markets Authority's recent enforcement actions demonstrate growing seriousness about review manipulation. Google has committed to enhanced detection processes following a five-year investigation, while Amazon has agreed to strengthen measures against review fraud.

"The new enforcement regime represents a step-change in how authorities tackle digital deception," explains legal expert Margaret Roberts from Newcastle-based commercial law firm. "Northeast businesses need to understand both their vulnerability to fake reviews and their legal obligations regarding online feedback."

Trading Standards advice emphasizes that businesses across the Northeast must focus on encouraging authentic reviews from real customers rather than attempting to manipulate online feedback.

Support for Local Businesses

Local digital marketing agencies across Tyne and Wear are increasingly offering reputation management support to help legitimate businesses compete fairly in review-driven markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North East Combined Authority's digital strategy recognizes the importance of supporting businesses in developing effective online presence while maintaining ethical standards.

For Sunderland businesses affected by fake reviews, experts recommend focusing on providing excellent customer service, encouraging honest feedback from satisfied customers, and responding professionally to all reviews both positive and negative.

The fake review crisis represents a significant challenge for Sunderland's diverse economy, from tourism businesses capitalizing on the city's cultural renaissance to traditional retailers adapting to digital-first customer expectations.

With the Northeast's continued focus on digital transformation and business support, addressing fake reviews requires coordinated response from businesses, regulators, and digital platforms to restore consumer confidence in online feedback systems.