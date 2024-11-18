North East’s Wealth of Advice on NMA’s top 100 financial planning List

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wealth of Advice, a Durham-based Chartered Financial Planning firm, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the top financial planning firms in the UK by New Model Adviser.

Wealth of Advice has earned a coveted spot on the prestigious New Model Adviser Top 100 list for 2024, celebrating the firm’s dedication to excellence in client service, community impact, and industry innovation.

This recognition highlights Wealth of Advice’s commitment to helping clients navigate complex financial planning needs with personalised support and expertise. While the firm specialises in retirement planning, it also assists clients across a range of financial matters, from Wills to Inheritance Tax Planning. With a team of 17 professionals, Wealth of Advice is dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes for each client.

Earlier this year, Wealth of Advice was also shortlisted for the Money Marketing Awards’ Small Advice Firm of the Year and continues to hold Corporate Chartered status, reflecting the highest attainable standards in financial planning.

Our Financial Advisers from Left to Right: Joe Phillips, Chris Breward and Matthew Sinclair

“We are thrilled to be included in New Model Adviser’s Top 100 list,” said Chris Breward FPFS, Managing Director of Wealth of Advice. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust our clients place in us every day. At Wealth of Advice, we strive to provide guidance that truly matters to our clients’ financial futures, and it’s an honour to have that commitment recognised at this level.”

In 2024, Wealth of Advice continued its tradition of client engagement through its highly praised client Golf Day and the firm’s Annual Conference, where clients can connect with industry experts to gain valuable insight into the markets and their investment plans.

This latest recognition reinforces Wealth of Advice’s dedication to setting new standards in financial advice, community support, and industry advancement. The firm looks forward to building on this achievement, continuing to innovate and serve clients with expertise, care, and integrity.