North East’s leading medical aesthetics clinic named finalists for three national industry awards
Established by the highly respected Aesthetics Journal, the Aesthetics Awards celebrate the very best in medical aesthetics, bringing together clinics, individual practitioners, manufacturers, suppliers and other aesthetic companies from across the UK and Ireland.
For the third year running the clinic is up for ‘Best Clinic North England’, whilst associate medical injector, Annalise Cairns is nominated for ‘Rising Star of the Year’ and the team is up for ‘Clinic Team of the Year’.
Paragon Aesthetics was founded in 2016 by Dr Eleanor Reid and is one of Newcastle’s most inclusive clinics taking a holistic approach to treatments, comprising of a team of medical injectors and a dedicated treatment coordinator.
The nominations come as the clinic worked tirelessly throughout 2023 to refine their online booking system, introduce six new treatments to their portfolio and recruited a new practitioner to improve appointment availability after seeing a 29 per cent growth in their patient database.
Speaking on the announcement, director Dr Eleanor Reid said: “We are honoured to be finalists in the Aesthetics Awards for the third year in a row, it is a testament to the dedicated medical professionals I am lucky to have working alongside me in my clinic.
“I am incredibly proud of the hard work the team has delivered this year to get us to this point and regardless of the outcome in March, to be recognised as being final worthy as a clinic, as a team and as an individual practitioner for Annalise is a huge achievement.”
Associate medical injector and qualified Nurse, Annalise Cairns added: “I am thrilled to receive my first nomination in the Aesthetics Awards this year. The calibre of the competition is second to none, and I am honoured to be recognised alongside the very best in the field of medicine.”
Attended by 900 industry professionals, the Aesthetics Awards Ceremony will take place on 16 March 2024 at Grosvenor House, London, where awards will be presented to those who have strived to represent the highest standards in clinical excellence, product innovation and practice achievement.