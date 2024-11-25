North East’s ‘inclusive innovation’ bid takes centre stage in Saudi Arabia

Biban 24 group l-r Ammar Mirza CBE, Emon Shakoor (Blossom), Yousif Alghamdi (Aramco), Philipp Lemmerz (PWC)

A trailblazing North East businessman committed to social mobility and equality takes centre stage at one of 2024’s most talked about global investment events this month.

Tyneside-based Ammar Mirza CBE leads non-profit social enterprise ABC and is on a mission to transform the North East into England’s most inclusive region by 2025 through the #Inclusionbydefault Campaign

After wowing crowds at Saudi Arabia’s Biban24 Forum, the Tyneside-based business owner and entrepreneur is heading back to Riyadh.

And prior to his panel appearance at the prestigious 28th World Investment Conference (WIC) on November 26, Ammar said: “It’s a huge platform and I’m incredibly proud to be flying the flag for inclusive innovation on the global stage.

“ABC’s Inclusive Innovation Framework (IIF) underpins our flagship Inclusion By Default campaign and there’s nothing else like it in the world.

“It’s important that global communities recognise the ambition that we have within the North East to create an inclusive and aspirational environment.

“The IIF is a programme that organisations can take, that moves past the standard tick box approach to inclusion that many organisations rely on, focusing on the power of innovation.

“It provides an action-oriented, person-centred methodology that truly changes beliefs and behaviours. It’s something that I’m very keen to bring to the table at WIC.”

During his second trip to Saudi within a month, Ammar is taking part in the ‘Everything Tech!’ discussion around institutional responses to digitisation, investments in technology, sustainability considerations and — significantly — collaboration.

And his invitation to WIC follows hot on the heels of an eye-catching contribution to Biban 24 — the home of the Entrepreneurship World Cup.

“Imagine walking into a place so electrifying, it feels like the very atoms of entrepreneurship are colliding to create a new universe of opportunity,” added Ammar. “That’s the Biban Forum.

“For a serial entrepreneur like me, Biban is pure magic — like watching my daughter in a sweet shop or my son diving into 50,000 Roblox, with every imaginable Roblox bundle at his fingertips!

“Biban24 Forum is one of the most important tools for the rapid development witnessed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurship sector.

“It contributes to creating a stimulating environment in partnership with all possible and supportive parties from the public and private sectors.

“Just a few days in Riyadh felt like months given the wealth of insights, interactions, and industry-shaping moments I was exposed to. I can't wait to go back.”

Biban24 transformed Saudi Arabia into a global hub of opportunity, drawing 160,000 attendees, 250 speakers and 5,000 investors.

The Entrepreneurship World Cup took centre stage, attracting competitors from 151 countries and Ammar added: “It was a fantastic event.

“I was able to speak on the main stage with industry leaders from across the globe. We explored how incubators and accelerators are reshaping industries, driving digital transformation and raising the bar for global standards.

“I was able to share details of the IIF which has been developed across three decades in the North East.

“My discussions with provincial mayors, health sector leaders and dignitaries highlighted exciting prospects for bilateral trade and investment between our region and the rest of the world.

“What stood out was Saudi Arabia clearly demonstrating the ‘Power of 3’ approach — communicate, collaborate, celebrate.

“That approach manifested itself in more than $5bn in agreements signed in two days as well as countless consultations and international partnerships formed.”