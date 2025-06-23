North East training company prepares local talent for Crown Works Studios boom

Founded by Susan French, Crew Gal has trained over 350 learners through hands-on courses in music video and screen production, welcoming participants aged 19+ — from emerging creatives to mid-life career changers — into the industry through inclusive, real-world training.

“Crown Works is a massive opportunity for the region — but people need the skills and confidence to be part of it,” says French. “With the opening on the horizon, we’re doubling down on training that’s inclusive, practical and future-facing.”

Crew Gal’s industry-led courses have gained significant attention, especially following the success of their most recent project: the music video for independent artist Shannon Pearl’s single ‘Echo’, which won Best Music Video at the 2025 Sunderland Shorts Film Festival. The video was developed, shot, and edited by learners and alumni from the Crew Gal programme — a testament to the company’s immersive, learn-by-doing model.

The organisation has partnered with a vibrant roster of North East artists to produce high-quality music videos — including Lauren Amour, Tom A. Smith, Ivies, Hels Pattison, Richie Harrison, Craig Redpath and coming this year, Leazes, whose viral track ‘Suns Out’ is quickly becoming the song of the summer.

And there’s more to come.

Crew Gal is also working on an exclusive creative project with North East band Hector Gannet, known for their poetic storytelling and cinematic sound. Learners have been embedded in the production process, from initial studio recordings to visual development, offering them rare, first-hand access to professional workflows.

With the creative industries booming in the North East, Crew Gal’s work is more than timely — it’s essential.

“We know Crown Works will bring huge opportunities to the region,” says French. “Our mission is to ensure that local people are ready to take them.”

Want to get involved?

Crew Gal offers short, intensive training courses throughout the year.

