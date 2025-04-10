North East housebuilder celebrates new appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East is celebrating a host of new appointments including at its Head Office in Newcastle and sites around the North East.

Joining the division includes two new Sales Managers, Rebecca Forrest and Hayley Neale, both of whom bring a wealth of experience under their belt. As part of their roles managing the sales of sites across the region, Rebecca will be overseeing developments across Sunderland, New Hartley and Darlington, whilst Hayley will be managing developments within Nunthorpe, Hartlepool and Wynyard.

Ross Laurie will also be joining the division as Commercial Manager. His role will see him be responsible for the division’s financial and operational growth, through managing budgets and developing strategies.

The housebuilder is also celebrating the promotion of Darren Cuming, who has recently been promoted to Construction Manager. Darren originally joined the business via Barratt’s Construction Graduate Scheme as a Trainee Assistant Site Manager. Through his hard work and support from the housebuilder, he has progressed up to his new role, demonstrating the career opportunities available within. His new role will involve overseeing building projects from start to finish, ensuring that they are completed on time, within budgets and to the highest of standards. Darren will also manage the contracts managers as well as all site management to ensure all projects run as they should.

New starters for local housebuilder - (L-R) Ross Laurie, Rebecca Forrest and Hayley Neale

The new appointments follow the UK’s growing need for high-quality housing, and fall in line with the Government’s pledge to build 1.5million new homes within the next five years. Barratt and David Willson Homes North East will be working closely with Councils to ensure that regional targets are met, and the hiring of new talent will support these efforts.

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East said: “We’re so pleased to be celebrating new appointments within the division. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Rebecca, Hayley and Ross as they join the team, and congratulate Darren on his well-deserved promotion.

“Acquiring new talent and rewarding existing employees is a crucial part of our operations, and I look forward to working with them all closely as we continue to provide high-quality housing across the region, in line with the Government’s wider UK targets.”

Visit the Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East website for more information on the career opportunities.