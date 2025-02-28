“It’s great to win this award for the second time. We are much more than just a hair salon. We are real community hub where people meet and become friends.”

Twiggy’s Hair Salon co-owner Sophie Moss, 33, was speaking to the Echo after her business was crowned with the title ‘North East Hair Salon of the Year’ at the prestigious Oceanic Hair and Beauty Awards 2025.

Twiggy's stylists at the awards night with their Hair Salon of the Year award. | Twiggy's

For twelve years these prestigious awards have celebrated the stylists and salons from across England that “represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry”.

Twiggy’s, which is located on Waterloo Road in Washington, also won the same award in 2022.

Inside Twiggy's Hair Salon in Washington. | Twiggy's

“It’s great to win the award and the fact the salon is so busy is testament to how valued we are by clients. We have 12 stylists and everyone’s client book is so full,” said Sophie.

“The public nominate you for the award and the judges then look at your salon, the evidence of your work and your social media posts before selecting a shortlist of 10.

“It was brilliant to find out we had won and the judge said we really stood out from the rest,” added Sophie.

For Sophie and business partner Debbie Nicholson the salon is a real labour of love after she started-up Twiggy’s when she was just 17-years-old.

Sophie Moss with her Colour Technician of The Year award. | Twiggy's

“Debbie has been with me as a stylist since the salon opened and last year she bought into the business. People come to the salon to socialise and chat and many of the clients are now our friends,” said Sophie.

“We are a real community hub. This award is for everyone and it’s a massive well done to all the team and the clients,” she added.

The latest certificate will be proudly displayed on the salon’s ‘awards wall’, which includes The Great British Hair and Beauty 2021 & 2022 North East Hair Salon of The Year title and The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 & 2025 North East Hair salon of the year.

In 2023 Sophie was also named English Hair & Beauty awards Colour Technician of The Year.

Following the ceremony a spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2025, said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow.

“The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended on their accomplishments.”