North East design agency launches riverside studio and refreshed brand

Sunderland-based design agency Kenfolk has rebranded and relocated to a new studio as it enters its fifth year of operation.

Kenfolk, founded by Ross Palmer, has moved into a riverside workspace in the North East BIC.

As part of the transition, the agency has undergone a full rebrand - changing its name from WeAreKen to Kenfolk - to better reflect its identity and expanding range of creative services.

Ross Palmer, Creative Director of Kenfolk, said: “I launched Kenfolk at the beginning of the pandemic. Like many others, my workspace was at home. As we enter our fifth year, it felt like the right time to move into a fully equipped studio - giving Kenfolk the space it needs to grow and thrive.

Dan, Ross and Amy in the Kenfolk studio.

"Sunderland is my city and a city on the rise. With major developments kicking off at Crown Works Studios across the river from our new home, we’re proud to work with a range of clients in the film industry, including screen agencies North East Screen and Screen Alliance North, and production agencies, Ether/Awe and Smashing Glass.”

Founded in 2020, Kenfolk specialises in doing great work for great people, supporting businesses with brand, graphic design and web design.

Kenfolk works with a range of clients across film, social housing, engineering and professional services across the UK.

Ross added: “The team at the North East BIC have been incredible. They have created a thriving community of businesses that support one another - it’s a great place to be a part of.”