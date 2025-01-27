North East Chamber of Commerce kickstarts Inspiring Women in Business programme with green jobs event
The ‘Women in Green Jobs’ event brought together professionals to foster collaboration and empower a more diverse workforce.
Marianne O’Sullivan, policy manager at the chamber, said: “The North East is witnessing rapid growth in green jobs across multiple sectors. From renewable energy to environmental consultancy, the region is at the forefront of the UK’s transition to a greener economy.”
She added: “The sustainability sector holds immense potential for empowering women and driving innovation in the region, and it is essential that women are able to take advantage of these opportunities.
"Together, we can create a stronger, fairer North East.”
Heidi Mottram, CEO of event sponsor Northumbrian Water Group (NWG) and chair of Net Zero North East England, emphasised the importance of inclusivity in the green sector.
She said: “We’re all aware that we’re in a massive transition towards sustainability.
"This shift is creating opportunities that are better suited for women and reliant on skills such as innovation, ingenuity and communication.
"A more diverse workforce leads to better ideas and greater innovation.”
Ms Mottram also highlighted the region’s achievements in green energy and the importance of events such as Women in Green Jobs in accelerating progress for future generations.
She said: “This event is about inspiring people, creating that network and thinking about things in a different way. I’m delighted to sponsor this event.”
A panel discussion was hosted by Monisha Gower, asset director at NWG.
She highlighted NWG’s significant contributions to environmental improvements and job creation.
She said: “The environment is at the heart of what we do. We are investing £3.6billion in our assets, with £1.7billion allocated to environmental improvements.
"This investment supports 3,000 jobs in the water supply chain, with an additional 250 roles at Northumbrian Water.
“Grassroots talent development and workforce diversity are essential for driving this forward.”
The chamber’s Inspiring Women in Business programme is a series of events designed to empower and support women in the region’s business community.
The programme aims to create a stronger, fairer North East.
