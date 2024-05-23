Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The North East Apprenticeship Awards is a celebration of excellence - get your nominations in now.

The closing date for entries is now Friday, May 31, 6pm - nominate here.

For more details visit the official awards web site at www.nationalworldevents.com/neaa-2024.

We are looking for entries from businesses and apprentices from County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers.

North East Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Join us in celebrating the exceptional apprenticeship network in the North East.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at a ceremony on Thursday, July 11, at Newcastle United Football Club’s St James’ Park.

This year, we are privileged to have Occupational Awards as our headline sponsor.

Following the immense success of our 2023 event, this year is poised to be even more extraordinary, featuring 14 category awards designed to recognise and honor the outstanding apprenticeship network thriving across the region.

In the previous year, we were honoured to host over 230 enthusiastic attendees, including apprentices, training providers, and businesses dedicated to championing apprenticeship programs.

The electric energy and enthusiasm in the room created an inspiring atmosphere as we collectively celebrated the remarkable achievements and contributions within the apprenticeship community.

We invite you to join us for another unforgettable evening at the North East Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

Katie Bulmer-Cooke will be hosting this year's North East Apprenticeship Awards.

Guests can look forward to a warm welcome with a sparkling drink, followed by a sumptuous 3-course gala dinner, entertainment, and the pinnacle of the evening—the awards ceremony itself.

The North East Apprenticeship Awards 2024 is unquestionably a must-attend event for anyone involved with apprenticeships. Seize the opportunity to be part of this transformative celebration and honor the exceptional efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships in North East England.

Jan Richardson-Wilde, CEO of Occupational Awards, said: “We work with some fantastic employers and training providers within the region with remarkable apprentices, and know first-hand the quality of apprenticeship programmes that are available. We cannot wait to celebrate these achievements at the Awards in July 2024.”

Presenting this year's awards is former BBC The Apprentice contestant Katie Bulmer-Cooke.

“I’m delighted to be hosting the awards again this year,” she said.

“We have so much talent and so many things to be proud of in the northeast, and I can’t wait to see everyone picking up their awards for their hard work this year.”

We invite you to join our journey of celebration, recognising the achievements of the North East apprenticeship community. Seize the opportunity to network, learn, and honour the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships.

North East Apprenticeship Awards 2024 Categories:

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year, sponsored by Tyne Coast College

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by Occupational Awards

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year, sponsored by Darlington College

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by New Durham College

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year, sponsored by Occupational Awards