Sunderland Nissan workers have been given a glimpse of the future.

The Japanese giant this week unveiled a new look for its best-selling Qashqai, now on its third model.

Live unveils were held in all areas of the Sunderland plant for both shifts this week, to give workers a chance to come face-to-face with the car they will start building imminently.

Workers in the press shop get a sneak peek at the new-look Qashqai

Adam Pennick, Vice President, Manufacturing, Nissan Sunderland Plant said: “It’s always an exciting time when we unveil a new model, and to do it alongside our entire world class team at the plant makes it a really special occasion.

“The new Qashqai is as bold and distinctive as Qashqai needs to be, and is more connected than ever.

“Four million and counting, we’re proud to build the car that defined the crossover segment and can’t wait to see this new one roll off the line at Nissan Sunderland.”

Launched more than three years ago, the third generation Qashqai has sold more than 350,000 units in Europe and has now been given a mid-life facelift to keep sales buoyant. The refresh sees the car given a new look upfront, with a front grille inspired by the patterns of ancient Japanese armour and an enhanced headlight and bumper design.

Technology has also been improved, with the company’s Around View Monitor visual system now boasting a a 3D function allowing the driver to see the car not only from above but also select one of eight different external camera view points to visualise from the front, rear, sides or corners to potentially identify any unseen exterior hazards.

It's a thumbs up from trim and chassis

Parking Spot Location Memory allows the driver to save frequently visited parking locations so the car will automatically recognise the location using GPS. When this happens, the car will remember the precise position to allow perfect parking each time – particularly useful when the available space is a tight fit.

"Qashqai created a segment thanks to its unique combination of design appeal, convenience and user-friendly tech. These updates and our innovative e-POWER electrified powertrain will maintain Nissan's position as the crossover segment creators and innovators," said Arnaud Charpentier, Vice President, Product Strategy, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania) region.