Nissan welcomes first apprentices from its new Skills Academy

The first students from the new Nissan Skills Academy have officially begun apprenticeships at the Sunderland Plant after successfully completing a two-year programme that bridges the gap between the classroom and shop floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of 12 students studied the Level Two Engineering programme at Sunderland College’s City Campus, with technical manufacturing skills tuition from the college and Nissan teaching teams.

The new apprentices who have graduated from the Nissan Skills Academy and will now begin working at the manufacturing plant. | Nissan Sunderland

The students all successfully attained the qualification, with five now beginning apprenticeships at Nissan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining students will either continue their studies at sixth form or progress to the college’s T Level courses in Engineering.

Claire Jones, Head of Skills at Nissan Sunderland, said: “We are proud and excited to see these students beginning their careers in automotive manufacturing.

“This programme was designed to bridge the gap between the classroom and the shop floor. This group of talented young people shows it’s working.”

The youngsters will now have the opportunity to help manufacture some of the motoring giant’s latest cars including the next generation Nissan LEAF, which launches later this year (2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire added: “They are joining at an important and exciting time for our plant, and some will have the opportunity to work on the next generation Nissan LEAF.

“We are committed to developing future talent and advancing STEM education in the North-East.

“We want to provide the next generation with the technical skills to deliver the electrified future represented by LEAF and our world-first EV36ZERO project.”

The Nissan Skills Academy is now preparing to welcome the third cohort of 10 students into the programme, as well as supporting the second group through their final year of studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both groups will follow the same hands-on learning, aiming to gain an apprenticeship interview at Nissan upon successful completion.

Developed by Nissan in partnership with Sunderland College and the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, the Nissan Skills Academy provides 14 to 16-year-olds with a unique opportunity to earn engineering qualifications while gaining hands-on experience in the automotive industry, all integrated into their GCSE education.

Ellen Thinnesen, CEO of Education Partnership North East, which includes Sunderland College, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of the first Nissan Skills Academy cohort - young people who represent the future of engineering and innovation in the North East. Their success is a testament to their hard work, the strength of our partnership with Nissan and the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, and the transformative power of hands-on, industry-led education.

"The Nissan Skills Academy is an excellent partnership that bridges the gap between education and the world of work, equipping young people with the skills and experience needed to thrive in the engineering sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Tapping, Chief Executive Officer of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust said, “We are excited that Bishop Chadwick continues to be a partner with Nissan and Sunderland College.

“The opportunity for five of our students to commence their apprenticeships with Nissan, with the rest continuing in further education, clearly demonstrates the success of this initiative in enabling our students to access high quality employment or continue in education.”

The Sunderland College City Campus has undergone a multi-million-pound transformation featuring a 360-degree immersive digital training hub, battery power and robotics facilities, and a hybrid automotive technical skills centre equipped with electric vehicle charging stations, developments.

The Nissan Skills Academy is an extension of the decade long running Nissan Skills Foundation, designed to spark interest in STEM and automotive innovation among children aged 9–16. This year Nissan announced the expansion of the foundation by doubling its annual capacity to reach up to 16,000 young learners per year.