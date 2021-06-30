Nissan 'to unveil new 2,000 job Sunderland battery plant plan'

Nissan are expected to unveil plans to build a huge battery factory, creating up to 2,000 new jobs in Sunderland, on Thursday.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:29 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:04 pm

The site will build batteries for electric vehicles, in partnership with Envision AESC, an announcement is expected to confirm.

An existing factory near the Sunderland plant already makes batteries for the Nissan Leaf.

Japan-based Envision AESC also has factories in the United States, China and Japan.

The Sunderland plant has just begun production of the new Qashqai

The Sunderland site is expected to open in the next few years, with contributions from the Government.

Jobs will be created at the factory as well as in the supply chain.

A Nissan spokesman said: “Having established EV and battery production in the UK in 2013 for the Nissan Leaf, our Sunderland plant has played a pioneering role in developing the electric vehicle market.

“As previously announced, we will continue to electrify our line-up as part of our global journey towards carbon neutrality, however we have no further plans to announce at this time.”

