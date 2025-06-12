Sunderland’s biggest employer Nissan is celebrating a year of community initiatives to support local people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past 12 months, Nissan workers have volunteered over 3,000 hours of service to more than 100 charities, schools and community centres, carrying out tasks such as painting, decorating and gardening, building play areas and even constructing an otter den.

Nissan staff taking part in a range of community projects. | Nissan

In the run up to in the run up to last Christmas (2024), the team put their supply chain management expertise to a different use by supporting distribution at Durham Food Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Jude, HR Director at Nissan Sunderland Plant, said; “We’re hugely proud of the wide range of technical skills among our team of 6,000, and that feeling of pride is amplified massively when you see those skills supporting such good causes.

“Of course, not every volunteering opportunity is linked to engineering and manufacturing brilliant cars, but our team is also renowned for its exceptional work ethic and ingenuity, whatever the task.

“Our team benefit too, as our people get to explore new experiences and connect with the wider community. It’s a great initiative and one we want to grow.

“And, of course, sustainability, inclusion and positive social impact are all aligned with our EV36Zero vision to create an EV manufacturing hub powered by renewables.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteering programme is employee-led, allowing staff to nominate the charities and causes they are passionate about supporting.

Among the charities supported last year was child bereavement organisation 4LOUIS, a charity set up by the parents of baby Louis who tragically was stillborn.

Charity representative Victoria Usher said: “Nissan has been supporting 4LOUIS since we were nominated by an employee.

“Their support is vital in helping us maintaining the service we offer for grieving parents, which includes memory boxes to provide families with a lasting memory of their loved one.“