The plant’s best seller first entered production almost 18 years ago.

Nissan’s best-selling baby has a new look.

The Japanese car giant has revamped the Qashqai almost 18 years after the crossover model revolutionised the European car market.

The Sunderland plant threw open its doors to the world’s automotive press this week as production of the latest version of the UK’s fastest-ever selling car got under way ahead of its arrival in the coming weeks with Nissan dealers across Europe and beyond.

More than four million Qashqais have been sold in more than 100 countries, and the latest upgrades required a fresh £30million investment in the Sunderland factory.

The new look Qashqai (right) next to the original

Adam Pennick, Nissan’s Vice President for Manufacturing in the UK, is delighted to see the plant’s biggest seller get a facelift: “We’re so proud to call Sunderland plant the home of the Qashqai,” he said.

“Having the number one team behind the number one crossover is a winning formula, and we can’t wait to see how much our customers enjoy the new design and extra tech.”

Designed, engineered and built in Britain, the first Qashqai was produced in Sunderland towards the end of 2006, ahead of its launch in 2007. Its instant popularity saw production in Sunderland reach record levels, with the plant recording the highest annual volumes in the history of the UK car industry, and Qashqai becoming the fastest UK-built car to achieve 1 million, 2 million, 3 million and then 4 million production units.

Since the third-generation Qashqai was launched in 2021, it has sold more than 350,000 units in Europe. In 2022 the car became available with e-POWER – Nissan’s unique and innovative electrified powertrain where the wheels are only ever driven directly by the electric motor.

More than 120,000 Sunderland-built Qashqais with e-POWER are now on the roads.

“These are exciting times for Nissan in Sunderland,” said Adam Penick.

“We are proud to be delivering new versions of both Qashqai and Juke to our customers while also preparing our plant to go all electric, as part of our ground-breaking EV36Zero project.”

Pricing for the new model will start from £30,135 and is available with a mild hybrid petrol engine or e-POWER.

A new addition to the Qashqai line-up is the N-Design grade, from £34,845, featuring design upgrades and unique aesthetic touches.

One of the most popular used features on the Qashqai – Around View Monitor - has been significantly upgraded and now features a 3D function which allows the driver to see the car not only from above but also from one of eight different external camera viewpoints, helping to visualise the car from the front, rear, sides or corners.

A feature known as ‘invisible hood view’ allows the driver to see the position of the front wheels as if looking through the dashboard and engine bay, helping drivers to precisely manoeuvre in tight locations, such as multi-storey car parks where there are concrete curbs which would damage a wheel.

Diana Torres, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “The original Qashqai pioneered the crossover vehicle category that is so popular with customers today and, over the last 18 years, it has become a hugely successful icon of the UK motoring industry.

“Its unique combination of design, performance and technology ensure it stays ahead of rivals and these latest upgrades will reinforce its place as one of the nation’s favourite new cars to buy.”

Model range and cost:

Acenta Premium from £30,135;

N-Connecta from £32,305;

N-Design from £34,845;

Tekna from £34,845;