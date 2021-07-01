Nissan commitment to Sunderland is 'incredibly good news' - city's senior Tory pays tribute to workers
Sunderland’s senior Tory has paid tribute to Nissan workers after the firm committed its long-term future to Sunderland.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the plant today, Thursday, July 1, as the firm announced plans to build a new electric model and battery plant in Sunderland in a move expected to create more than 1,600 jobs at the plant and 4,500 in supply companies.
Coun Antony Mullen is leader of the Conservative group on Sunderland City Council, said: “This is incredibly good news for our city and region,” he said.
"It is a consequence not only of government investment in local infrastructure and R&D, but of the Nissan workers who make the Sunderland plant so productive.
“I also want to thank Greg Clark who, as Business Secretary, secured Nissan’s future in Sunderland in the aftermath of the UK voting to leave the EU.
“Not only will this decision bring many new jobs to Sunderland, it also marks an important step on our path to carbon neutrality.”